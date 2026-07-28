Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 53,600 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $238,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 341.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $151,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.55.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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