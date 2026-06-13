Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,500 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here