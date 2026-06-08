Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,681,172 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $219,079,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,518,917 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 702,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 25,723 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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