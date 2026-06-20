EJMK Ventures LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,290 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Oracle stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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