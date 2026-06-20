EJMK Ventures LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,233 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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