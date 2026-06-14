Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Position Reduced by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,421,245 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 12.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $250,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company's stock worth $978,536,000 after purchasing an additional 759,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $567,622,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 640,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock worth $130,612,000 after purchasing an additional 799,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elanco Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elanco Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Elanco Animal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here