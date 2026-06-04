Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $59,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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