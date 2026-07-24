Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 737.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,975,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $135,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $567,622,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,343,000 after buying an additional 640,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,612,000 after acquiring an additional 799,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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