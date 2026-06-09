Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,216,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Elanco Animal Health worth $88,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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