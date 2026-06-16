Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,465 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Elastic worth $97,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elastic by 3,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 16,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 18,439 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,117,587.79. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 298,211 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,568.71. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 9,288 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $562,945.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,417,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,722,855.40. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 110,099 shares of company stock worth $6,673,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Elastic Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE ESTC opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Elastic had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $450.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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