Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO Shares Sold by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,546 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 355,000 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 5.6% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eldorado Gold worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 356,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 103,975 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,342,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,788,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,730.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 751,327 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 710,290 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,915,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,335,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,207,000 after buying an additional 418,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

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Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of EGO stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.31 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is 10.68%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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