Electronic Arts Inc. $EA is Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's 3rd Largest Position

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,193 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,139 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 8.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $43,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $209.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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