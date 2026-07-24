Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 1,301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,347 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 299,347 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.5% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $65,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

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Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $209.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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