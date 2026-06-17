Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,595 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 9.7% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $968,160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,674,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company's stock worth $204,296,000 after purchasing an additional 797,461 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $156,760,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $1,015,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,974 shares in the company, valued at $16,447,438.88. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,033. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

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Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.97 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 21.78%.

Trending Headlines about Electronic Arts

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Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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