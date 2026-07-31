Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,151 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 487,340 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.55% of Electronic Arts worth $283,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 167.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

EA opened at $209.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $209.80. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.93.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,351,080. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.42.

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Electronic Arts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: All regulatory approvals reportedly completed: Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Electronic Arts says all regulatory approvals for its sale have been completed

Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Deal certainty supports the stock: Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Electronic Arts Set to Close $55 Billion Go-Private Deal Next Week

Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sale: EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Electronic Arts' Chief People Officer Sells 1,200 Shares

EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Executive pay and layoffs draw criticism: Reports that CEO Andrew Wilson received approximately $38.7 million in compensation while EA cut developers have created negative publicity and governance concerns. The criticism may weigh on sentiment, though its effect on the stock is likely limited while the merger remains the dominant driver. Amid layoffs, EA CEO earned $38.7 million

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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