Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 109,297 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $200.44 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.19 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,770,157.10. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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