Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,620 Lennar Corporation $LEN

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,620 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000. Lennar comprises about 3.1% of Element Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,135,000 after buying an additional 1,172,068 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,963,373 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,835,000 after acquiring an additional 934,856 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,941,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,732,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $596,504,000 after purchasing an additional 603,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Lennar by 1,303.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 490,105 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Trending Headlines about Lennar

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennar is still focusing on operational execution, including higher deliveries, faster build times, and technology investments, which could help support volume even in a tough housing market. Article Title

Lennar is still focusing on operational execution, including higher deliveries, faster build times, and technology investments, which could help support volume even in a tough housing market. Neutral Sentiment: The company is getting some attention for a new attached-home community in Santa Clarita, another sign Lennar is leaning into product mix and community expansion. Article Title

The company is getting some attention for a new attached-home community in Santa Clarita, another sign Lennar is leaning into product mix and community expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors and commentators are debating whether Lennar’s pullback has created a value opportunity, since the stock now looks cheaper on valuation metrics. Article Title

Some investors and commentators are debating whether Lennar’s pullback has created a value opportunity, since the stock now looks cheaper on valuation metrics. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has turned more cautious, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and JPMorgan both lowering price targets and maintaining bearish ratings, reinforcing concern about downside risk. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street sentiment has turned more cautious, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and JPMorgan both lowering price targets and maintaining bearish ratings, reinforcing concern about downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports highlight stretched affordability, heavy incentives per home, falling sales prices, and tight margins, suggesting Lennar may need to keep discounting to sustain demand. Article Title Article Title

Recent reports highlight stretched affordability, heavy incentives per home, falling sales prices, and tight margins, suggesting Lennar may need to keep discounting to sustain demand. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also warn that Lennar’s recent earnings trends, estimate cuts, and broader housing-sector headwinds could make the stock look more like a value trap than a bargain. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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