Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,232 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.41% of Element Solutions worth $85,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 264,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 71,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,256,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,822,000 after buying an additional 139,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,195,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,609,000 after buying an additional 916,804 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 58,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,479,000 after buying an additional 562,205 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Element Solutions Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $710.51 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Element Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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