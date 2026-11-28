State Street Corp cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,649,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Element Solutions worth $273,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.78. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.23 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business's revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies materials used in electronics manufacturing and industrial surface finishing. Its products are designed for specialized production processes rather than general-purpose chemical applications. Through its electronics business, the company provides materials and process solutions for printed circuit board fabrication and assembly, semiconductor packaging, and other electronic components. Its offerings include soldering materials and chemicals used to manufacture and finish electronic products.

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