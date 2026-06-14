Element Wealth LLC Invests $512,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $677.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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