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Elemental Royalty Corp $ELE Stock Position Trimmed by Extract Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Elemental Royalty logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Extract Advisors LLC cut its Elemental Royalty stake by 35.8% in the first quarter, selling 611,084 shares and retaining 1.10 million shares worth approximately $20.7 million.
  • Elemental Royalty reported quarterly EPS of $0.02, missing the $0.12 consensus estimate, on revenue of $24.32 million. The stock opened at $15.89, with a market capitalization of about $1.02 billion.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.03, equivalent to a 0.8% annualized yield. Analyst sentiment is mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and a $32.50 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Elemental Royalty.

Extract Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,208 shares of the company's stock after selling 611,084 shares during the period. Elemental Royalty makes up about 7.2% of Extract Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Extract Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Elemental Royalty worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $31,830,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Elemental Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.50. Elemental Royalty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Elemental Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Elemental Royalty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elemental Royalty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elemental Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELE

Elemental Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Elemental Royalties NASDAQ: ELE is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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