Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 477,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Elequin Capital LP owned about 0.11% of SoundHound AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $62,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoundHound AI Price Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.89. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded SoundHound AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Hom sold 38,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $245,160.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,105,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,163.15. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 137,290 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $869,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,684,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,325,714.51. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 287,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,996 over the last 90 days. 8.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI develops voice and conversational artificial intelligence technology for businesses. Its platform is designed to let people interact with products and services using natural speech, without relying solely on preset commands or menus. The company offers voice assistants and conversational tools for industries including automotive, restaurants, and consumer electronics. Its products include Houndify, a platform for building voice-enabled applications, and SoundHound Chat AI, which combines conversational voice technology with generative AI.

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