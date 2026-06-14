Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of Elevance Health worth $175,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 511,585 shares of the company's stock worth $179,336,000 after buying an additional 333,635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company's stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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