Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.11% of Elevance Health worth $69,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $358.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $425.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1%

ELV opened at $416.54 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $427.64. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $397.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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