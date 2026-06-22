Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,553 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 561,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.36% of Elevance Health worth $233,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elevance Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elevance Health by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,408,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $388.77 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elevance Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elevance Health wasn't on the list.

While Elevance Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here