Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,818 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 276,785 shares of the company's stock worth $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,939 shares of the company's stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $403.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $366.62 and its 200-day moving average is $344.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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