Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6,323.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $991.64 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $914.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a $500 million financing package for GlobalWafers and a 10-year supply agreement that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a financing package for GlobalWafers and a that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to more than $250 billion through 2035 and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Article Title

The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Micron is benefiting from strong AI-driven memory demand , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Article Title

Several reports say Micron is benefiting from , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: After a recent memory-chip selloff, Micron and other chip names are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI hardware, with analyst commentary and peer strength helping sentiment improve across the sector. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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