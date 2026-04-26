Elevated Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Elevated Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock worth $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company's stock worth $149,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $367.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.12 and a 200 day moving average of $314.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.27.

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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