Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,696 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 397.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:COR opened at $296.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.37. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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