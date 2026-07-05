Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 19,758 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 368.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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