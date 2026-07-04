Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,907 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,746 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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