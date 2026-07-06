Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,488 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $314.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $346.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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