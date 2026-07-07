Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $903,000 in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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