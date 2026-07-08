Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock worth $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 162.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company's stock worth $340,505,000 after buying an additional 678,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,746 shares of company stock worth $50,247,978. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $361.32 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $325.22 and its 200-day moving average is $328.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.54, a PEG ratio of 1,290.82 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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