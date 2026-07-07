Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,559 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 203 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.59.

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About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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