Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $725,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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