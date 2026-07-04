Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,454 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $495,634,000 after purchasing an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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