e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,319,523 shares of the company's stock worth $100,337,000 after buying an additional 361,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $79.16 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $180,612.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,730,891.31. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $224,258.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,371,658.04. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,988 shares of company stock worth $18,354,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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