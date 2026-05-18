e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,797 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC's holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,917.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,080.40. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,490. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

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