Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,118 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises approximately 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $112.98 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.61. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $520.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Franks sold 8,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $920,343.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 126,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,963,679.31. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 47,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $4,855,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,781.76. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $9,061,660. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a beauty company that develops, markets and sells cosmetics, skin-care products and related beauty items. Its portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, along with brands such as Naturium, Well People and Keys Soulcare. Founded in 2004, the company sells through its own digital channels and a range of retail partners. Its products are available in the United States and international markets. Tarang Amin serves as e.l.f. Beauty's chairman and chief executive officer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

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