Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is NWI Management LP's 10th Largest Position

NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.9% of NWI Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NWI Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,044.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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