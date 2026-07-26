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Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's 10th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its Eli Lilly stake by 23.9% in the first quarter, but the company still remains its 10th-largest holding, valued at about $231.4 million.
  • Eli Lilly reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $8.55 beating estimates and revenue rising 55.5% year over year to $19.8 billion. The company also reiterated ambitious long-term guidance, with FY2026 EPS guidance set at 35.5 to 37.0.
  • Investor sentiment remains broadly positive, supported by analyst price-target hikes and encouraging progress on retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug. However, the company is also facing some legal risk as Novo Nordisk seeks an injunction over Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes advertising.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,985 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $231,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after buying an additional 1,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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