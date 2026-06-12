Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Xponance LLC's 10th Largest Position

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,322 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Xponance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $223,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $994.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Eli Lilly’s FY2026 and FY2027, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth above current consensus expectations. This kind of analyst revision can support the stock by reinforcing the view that Lilly’s profits are still expanding rapidly.

Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Eli Lilly’s FY2026 and FY2027, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth above current consensus expectations. This kind of analyst revision can support the stock by reinforcing the view that Lilly’s profits are still expanding rapidly. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended once-every-eight-weeks maintenance dosing for Ebglyss in eczema care, which broadens Lilly’s dermatology franchise and improves convenience for patients. Investors may see this as another incremental growth driver beyond the company’s obesity and diabetes leadership. Article Title

The FDA approved extended once-every-eight-weeks maintenance dosing for in eczema care, which broadens Lilly’s dermatology franchise and improves convenience for patients. Investors may see this as another incremental growth driver beyond the company’s obesity and diabetes leadership. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also reported encouraging top-line results for Foundayo (orforglipron) , its oral GLP-1 candidate, with evidence of meaningful weight-loss progress in clinical testing. That strengthens the market’s belief that Lilly can extend its obesity-drug dominance with a convenient pill format. Article Title

Lilly also reported encouraging top-line results for , its oral GLP-1 candidate, with evidence of meaningful weight-loss progress in clinical testing. That strengthens the market’s belief that Lilly can extend its obesity-drug dominance with a convenient pill format. Positive Sentiment: Management continues to expand the pipeline, including new Phase 2 trials in chronic pain and osteoarthritis, which adds long-term optionality for the stock. Article Title

Management continues to expand the pipeline, including new Phase 2 trials in chronic pain and osteoarthritis, which adds long-term optionality for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks were higher in late-afternoon trading, which may be providing a favorable sector backdrop, though it is not Lilly-specific.

Broader healthcare stocks were higher in late-afternoon trading, which may be providing a favorable sector backdrop, though it is not Lilly-specific. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that some U.S. employers may drop coverage of GLP-1 obesity drugs in 2027 as usage rises, a reminder that reimbursement pressure could eventually temper demand even for leading products like Zepbound and Foundayo. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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