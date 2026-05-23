Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,003.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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