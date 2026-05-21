Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,154 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $421,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $940.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,002.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $956.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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