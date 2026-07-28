Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,886 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $126,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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