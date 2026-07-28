Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Excelsior Advisor Network LLC

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,041.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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