Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $998.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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