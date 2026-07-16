Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,156.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,035.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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