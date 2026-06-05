Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $147,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3%

LLY stock opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $970.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here