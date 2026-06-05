Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $147,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly signed a collaboration and licensing deal with Ascidian Therapeutics worth up to $1.9 billion to develop RNA-based kidney-disease therapies, reinforcing its strategy of using GLP-1 cash flow to broaden the pipeline. Eli Lilly, Ascidian Sign $1.9 Billion Kidney-Disease Treatment Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled that more M&A may be coming, which investors view as a way to reduce reliance on obesity drugs and build new long-term growth engines. Eli Lilly's top dealmaker says don't be surprised to see more M&A that pushes Lilly into new areas
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Lilly as a stock to own, citing its strong GLP-1 franchise and broader pipeline momentum across gene editing, vaccines, and cancer. 3 Reasons Eli Lilly Remains a Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Weight Watchers expanded access to its program through LillyDirect, which reinforces Lilly’s ecosystem around GLP-1 drugs but is not a direct financial catalyst on its own. Weight Watchers Expands Reach Through LillyDirect Partnership (WW)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary also turned favorable, with one note saying Lilly flashed two buy signals, adding to the bullish sentiment around the name. Eli Lilly, IBD Stock Of The Day, Flashes Two Buy Signals
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness from a selloff in AI/tech sentiment could create some cross-asset pressure, though this is not specific to Lilly’s fundamentals. Stock Market Today, June 4: Broadcom Drags on Nasdaq at Midday
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3%
LLY stock opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $970.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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